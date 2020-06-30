Joan Bowen Puterbaugh
Kenwood - Puterbaugh, Joan Bowen, (nee Bowen), wife of the late Edward Carson "Ned" Puterbaugh, devoted mother of Dr. Douglas (Cindy) Puterbaugh, Donald (Susan) Puterbaugh, Amy Puterbaugh, the late Dani Lyon, David and Dale Puterbaugh, loving grandmother of Nicole Puterbaugh (Tim Sakelos), Ned, Emily and Bethany Puterbaugh, Brittany McLean (Micah), Maggie Lyon (Kevin Wolfe), Daniel (Anna), Katie, Emma and Abbey Puterbaugh, Jacob, Carson and Anders Van Lieu and the late Alex Lyon, great-grandmother of 6, caring sister of Jack (Jean) Bowen and the late Nancy (Donald) Serge; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Monday, June 29, 2020, residence Kenwood, OH. Celebration of Life Service, Evans Funeral Home, Milford, Monday, July 13, 11 AM, family will great friends 10-11 AM. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.evansfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
