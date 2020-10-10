John Cary White
Fort Wright, KY - John Cary White, 78, of Fort Wright, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was a member of St. Anthony Church, enjoyed woodworking and was known as Mr. Fix It. John was a former teacher and football coach for the Kenton County School System and also played football for the University of Kentucky. He also retired as a salesman in the electric industry. John was preceded in death by his granddaughter: Grace White. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years: Lois Benham White; children: Cary White (Micky) Sponaugle, Lauren White (Todd) Reibling and COL. Scott C. (Amy) White; sister: Lynda Kent and grandchildren: Connor, Jackson, Sophia and Charlotte. A memorial gathering will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the time of the Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Church, 485 Grand Ave, Taylor Mill, Kentucky 41015. Inurnment: Mother of God Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Operation Grace White Foundation, P.O. Box 176536, Fort Wright, Kentucky 41017. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, Kentucky is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit Facebook or connleybrothersfuneralhome.com