1/1
John Mitchell Lambert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Mitchell Lambert

Fort Mitchell, KY - John Mitchell Lambert, 82, passed away at his residence in Fort Mitchell, KY on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was a US Army Veteran stationed in Fort Bragg, NC and a retired Postal Clerk with the US Postal Service at the Northern KY Greater Cincinnati International Airport. John was a lifetime member of Madison Avenue Christian Church and a volunteer firefighter in Fayetteville, NC, Winston Park, Crescent Springs and Ft. Mitchell, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Grace Lambert and sister: Joan Burgin. John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years: Janice Lee Combs Lambert; daughters: Linda (William) Lunceford, Sarah (Norb) Mathis and Becky (Bill) Schneider; grandchildren: Sandra (Dustin) Gentile and Michelle (Jake) Forshee and great-grandson: Wyatt Forshee. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. At the request of the family anyone attending John's memorial service is asked to wear a mask. Memorials are suggested to Madison Avenue Christian Church, 1530 Madison Avenue, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved