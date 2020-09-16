Karan Brierley
Sparta - Karan Sue Brierley, 59, of Sparta, KY, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence, KY. She was born on February 15, 1961. Karan was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Lee Brierley in 2016 and her daughter Jessica Amber Brierley in 2001. She is survived by her son Jeremy Brierley and his wife Christie. Through her challenges, Karan loved her family very much. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:30 am at Broad Ridge Cemetery in Dry Ridge, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to the American Cancer Society
. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com