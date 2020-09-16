1/1
Karan Brierley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karan Brierley

Sparta - Karan Sue Brierley, 59, of Sparta, KY, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence, KY. She was born on February 15, 1961. Karan was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Lee Brierley in 2016 and her daughter Jessica Amber Brierley in 2001. She is survived by her son Jeremy Brierley and his wife Christie. Through her challenges, Karan loved her family very much. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:30 am at Broad Ridge Cemetery in Dry Ridge, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Broad Ridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved