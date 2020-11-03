1/
Kathryn Pulos Chaldekas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Pulos Chaldekas

Kathryn Pulos Chaldekas, passed peacefully at the age of 91 on October 30, 2020. PRIVATE FAMILY ONLY services will be held Wednesday November 4th, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Holy Trinity St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 7000 Winton Rd., 45224. Funeral Services will be livestreamed by clicking this link https://www.htsnchurch.org/ministries/live-broadcast. Donations in her honor can be made to The Daughters of Penelope Foundation, Inc., or to the Holy Trinity St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. For a complete obituary, to express your condolences, or to make a memorial contribution, please visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Service
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church -- Funeral Services will be livestreamed by clicking this link https://www.htsnchurch.org/ministries/live-broadcast .
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved