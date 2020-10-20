1/1
Mary M. Appelmann
1933 - 2020
Mary M. Appelmann

Green Twp. - Mary Margaret Appelmann (nee Twilling), passed away Tuesday, October 20. Age 86. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Joe Appelmann, cherished son Bill Appelmann, brother Robert Twilling, and parents Lewis and Luella (Borgemenke) Twilling. Devoted mother of Joe (Karen) Appelmann, Marian (Lee) Powell, Nancy (Joe) Sodd, Linda (Barry) Kirschner and mother-in-law of Amy Arlinghaus. Dear grandmother of Elyse, Joey, Stacey (Degen), Andrew (Sarah) Alex (Cayli), Lexi, Kaitlin, Dana, Carly, Matthew, Haley, Ethan and great-mother of Isadora, Estelle, Wesley, Lucas, and Rex. Sister of Paul (Pat) Twilling. Sister-in-law of Ruth Haffner, Don Appelmann, and George Appelmann. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. A private graveside service for immediate family only is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati https://www.dsagc.com/. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
October 21, 2020
When I think of aunt Mary I think of someone who really knew what love meant and was a true instrument of God's love to all around her. I always felt comforted by being with her or in her presence or thinking back on memories of her. She was always reaching to others and genuinely cared and was overfilled with wisdom. Love her so!! Uplifting her and her family in prayer.
Marie Ustick
Family
