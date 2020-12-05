Michael Pike
Florence - Michael Chilton Pike, 62, of Florence, KY, passed away on December 2, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mike held numerous positions for Delta Airlines until his retirement and more recently he was the Maintenance Director at Silverlake. Upon retiring, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, and traveling with his best friend and wife, Pat. Most importantly he loved his family and friends and spending time at his lake house in Madisonville, TN. It wasn't uncommon for him to teach important life lessons to his family, from cooking, to farming, to canning. He had a zest for life that was unmatched and he will be deeply missed.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Pat Pike; his parents, Harold and Martha Pike; his children, Jennifer (Scott) Fields, Angi (Ty) Anderson, Dustin (Emily) Pike, and Jared (Italia) Pike; his brothers, Phil (Becky) Pike and Mark (Sharon) Pike; and his adopted brother, DeAndre "Dee" (April) Pike.
He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Kylie, Kayla, Kelsie, and Kellen Anderson, Mason and Presley Fields, Dominic, Olive, Aria, and Josh Pike, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the new Covid-19 restrictions, services for Mike will be private. Memorial contributions to: The Gideons International Processing Center P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251.
