1/1
Michael Pike
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Pike

Florence - Michael Chilton Pike, 62, of Florence, KY, passed away on December 2, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mike held numerous positions for Delta Airlines until his retirement and more recently he was the Maintenance Director at Silverlake. Upon retiring, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, and traveling with his best friend and wife, Pat. Most importantly he loved his family and friends and spending time at his lake house in Madisonville, TN. It wasn't uncommon for him to teach important life lessons to his family, from cooking, to farming, to canning. He had a zest for life that was unmatched and he will be deeply missed.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Pat Pike; his parents, Harold and Martha Pike; his children, Jennifer (Scott) Fields, Angi (Ty) Anderson, Dustin (Emily) Pike, and Jared (Italia) Pike; his brothers, Phil (Becky) Pike and Mark (Sharon) Pike; and his adopted brother, DeAndre "Dee" (April) Pike.

He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Kylie, Kayla, Kelsie, and Kellen Anderson, Mason and Presley Fields, Dominic, Olive, Aria, and Josh Pike, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the new Covid-19 restrictions, services for Mike will be private. Memorial contributions to: The Gideons International Processing Center P.O. Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved