Ft. Thomas - Robert Charles Kues, Jr., 54, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on October 27th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. He was a science teacher at Holy Cross High School, Covington, for 25 years. Rob also served as the girls varsity basketball coach for 10 years. He worked part time as an adjunct biology instructor at Northern Kentucky University and after leaving Holy Cross, he became a full time biology instructor at NKU for a total of about 20 years. Many who knew him are familiar with his collection of various reptiles and amphibians over the years. Rob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Charles Kues Sr. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Molly Walter; mother, Jeanne Kues; brothers, Jack (Kim), Ray & Joe (Patty) Kues; sister, Rose (Scott) Imray & Julie (Rich) Bruzina; sisters in law, Jackie DePrima & Jennifer (Dave) Walter Meier; adopted goddaughter, Emma Daniels; in laws, Jeff & Patty Walter and many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held from 10-12 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 4th at St. Thomas Church, Ft. Thomas. Rob will be laid to rest at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross High School Clay's Kids Tuition Assistance Fund, 3617 Church Street, Covington, KY 41015 or Robert & Jeanne Kues Scholarship c/o Newport Central Catholic, 13 Carothers Road, Newport, KY. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
