Sue Apking
1939 - 2020
Sue Apking

Evendale - Sue Apking (Chambers) of Evendale, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 81. She was the loving wife of Don Apking for 62 years, mom to daughters Micki (Apking) Imbronyev and husband, Jim; Beth (Apking) McDaniel and husband, Jeff; devoted grandmother to Matt Imbronyev (wife Tori), Jaret Imbronyev (fiancee Bethanie), Justin, Kyle, Jack, and Carson McDaniel, and great-grandmother to Dawson Imbronyev and soon to be born great grand-daughter. She was born July 20, 1939 in Williamsburg, KY. Sue was very active at her church, St. John United Church of Christ in Reading, Ohio. She was a Learning Center Director in Princeton City Schools for many years. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Mrs. Minnie Chambers and Mr. Carl Chambers. She is also survived by her siblings; Betty (Chambers) Kitchen of Louisville, KY, Carl Chambers of Fairfield,TN, Don Chambers of Cincinnati, OH, and Ted Chambers, of Williamsburg, KY, and a host of nieces and nephews. There will be a private funeral service for immediate family. A Celebration of Life for her many friends and family will be in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to: St. John UCC Memorial Endowment Fund or The Princeton Education Foundation. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
