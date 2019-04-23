Mrs. Christine V. Davis, 85, of Tappahannock, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 with her daughter by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Davis, and was a retired employee of the Tappahannock Pharmacy with 40 plus years of service. Christine loved to travel, having set foot in most every state of our country, Canada, 10 cruises to Alaska and often noted that Chincoteague Island was one of her favorite spots, where she loved to watch the wild ponies and birds. She is survived by her loving daughter, Debra E. Davis of Aylett, numerous nieces and nephews and her devoted kitty, "Tootsie." Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, with Pastor Jon B. Davis officiating. Pallbearers were Sidney George, Michael George, Paul George, Caleb George, Jamie Vanlandingham, Paul Dean Vanlandingham, Roy Stevens, and Bud Smith. Interment followed in Essex Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Essex Animal Shelter, P O Box 1079, Tappahannock, VA 22560 Published in Northern Neck Group on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary