Ruth Self Brown, 94, of Warsaw passed away May 4, 2019, surrounded by family in Aldie, VA. Ruth's compassion, energy, and smile were infectious as she dedicated herself to her community, friends, and family throughout her life. She was a member and former Sunday school and Bible School teacher of Warsaw United Methodist Church and served as United Methodist Women secretary and Hermitage Representative. As an avid supporter of veterans and a proud American, Ruth was a charter and lifetime member of V.F.W. Auxiliary #7167, serving 20 years as president; a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Home for Children in Eaton Rapids, MI.; and a charter member of both the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the World War II Museum in New Orleans, LA. She loved history and was a proud member of Colonial Williamsburg, Stratford Hall, and the Northumberland County Historical Society. She continually served her beloved community as a volunteer with the Salvation Army, Brian's Heart Fund, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, area schools, and various committees.

Ruth retired as a Contel Telephone (now Verizon) operator after 27 years of service. In addition to her volunteer work, her devotion to veterans and country, and her passion for history, she loved reading, writing, traveling, and animals. She loved her many friends and relatives, and her family was the light of her life, especially her five great-grandchildren who called her Gigi. Widow of retired Warsaw Chief of Police George W. Brown, she is survived by three children, G. Wayne Brown of Williamsburg, Gary Riley Brown (Linda) of Henrico, and Gloria B. Smith (Dennis) of Aldie; six grandchildren, Dustin M. Gordon (Aubrey), Kristin Smith Kime (Jonathan), Megan Smith Chapman (Dave), all of Ashburn, Blair Kimberly Brown of St. Louis, Ashley Brown Bentley (Jim) of Richmond, and Lance Mitchell Brown of Boston; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Mason, and Brayden Kime, Logan Gordon, and Maya Chapman. She is also survived by sister, Mary S. Jenkins; sister-in-law, Shirley Self, and several nieces and nephews who adored her. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at Warsaw United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the VFW #7167 Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, PO Box 594, Warsaw, VA 22572. Published in Northern Neck Group on May 22, 2019