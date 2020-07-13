Aliza Jallo



Eatontown - Aliza Jallo, 80, has passed on to a better life to join her husband who passed away in June 1985 and will rest with him in the eternal life. Survived by her three beloved sons; Jack, George and Mike, three daughter-in-law's, Gage, Michelle and Marina, and six cherished grandchildren, Gabriel, Christian, Maxwell, Alexis, Nicholas and Julia. She is survived by her two brothers Michael and Gabriel, and two sisters Fahima and Maro, and her late brother, Father Elias Shabo.



Commonly called 'Teta', she raised three boys almost single handedly. An independent and resourceful woman, she took pride in helping others. She enjoyed cooking for her grandchildren, especially her wonderful majadra and taboule and their favorite homemade fries.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16th at Church of the Virgin Mary, 644 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ, with a limited visitation at 11AM and a mass at 11:30AM. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Cemetery, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ. Unfortunately due to COVID-19 restrictions no viewing will be held and family will receive condolences at the burial. The family understands guests may not be able to attend because of COVID concerns and lack of attendance is more than understood.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Archdiocese, 55 W. Midland Avenue, Paramus, NJ to be assigned to Taw Meem Simkat Org.









