Bill Britten


1928 - 2020
Bill Britten Obituary
Bill Britten

Bill Britten, a gifted performer, TV personality and teacher who is remembered fondly by a generation of New Yorkers as "Johnny Jellybean" and "Bozo the Clown", passed away on February 4, 2020. Born William Cohen in 1928, Billy was the beloved husband of the late Mary Louise Jones for 48 years and a devoted brother and uncle. He began his career by working his way through Temple University as a performer at children's events throughout the metropolitan area. He served in the US Army where he wrote, performed and produced shows for Special Services, then earned a Master's in Drama from the University of Washington. After performing on a variety of local TV shows, he became the host of "Time for Fun" on WABC in 1956, where he delighted a generation of children as "Johnny Jellybean" and went on to star as "Bozo the Clown" in the Bozo Show on WPIX. His acting credits included key roles in the original Broadway production of "Man from La Mancha" and the 1980 film "Fame". Later in his career, he served as Programming Director for WNYC and taught drama to generations of students at the Performing Arts High School in New York. All of us lucky enough to have crossed paths with him will miss the way Billy always brightened and enriched our lives.
