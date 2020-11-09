Carolyn Burr
Dr. Carolyn Keith Burr, a pediatric nurse practioner and educator, who helped save the lives of many thousands of people around the world from the scourge of perinatal HIV/AIDS, died on Friday, October 30, in Chilton Hospital in New Jersey. She was 71. The cause of death was complications from acute pancreatitis.
While still an undergraduate at the Vanderbilt University Nursing School, Dr. Burr became active in bringing health care to those in need. Joining a coalission of health professionals, she helped bring clinics to remote areas in the Tennessee mountains where health care was scant.
After a number of years working in private practices and obtaining a Masters Degree from University of Rochester, she and her first husband, Richard Burr, moved to Montclair, New Jersey in 1987. She took a job at the University of Medicine and Dentistry in a special clinic devoted to treating mothers and their babies for an unknown disease, which later became known as HIV/AIDS. For the next 27 years, her career was devoted to this cause. Along the way, she acquired a Doctoral degree in Adult Education from Teachers College at Columbia University.
Over the years, as treatments became available and the death rate in maternal transmission dropped to near zero, Dr. Burr rose to Associate Director of FXB and traveled all over the world teaching medical professionals the life-saving treatments she had learned. She was greatly admired and honored with numerous awards.
In 1998, Carolyn was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. She continued her career and travels until she became confined to a wheelchair. She worked until her retirement in 2014.
Carolyn Moore Keith was born on August 13, 1949 in Huntingsburg, Indiana to James Keith and Gladys (Moore) Keith. Her father was a minister in the United Methodist Church; her mother was a teacher. While growing up, she was active in her church. As an adult, she found a new spiritual home as a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair, NJ. She used her teaching skills with both children and adults and held many leadership positions during her long membership.
Dr. Burr and her second husband, David Lewis, moved to a retirement community in 2016 where they enjoyed an active and productive life together. Always a leader, she was elected to the Resident Advisory Council and was the president at her death.
Dr. Burr's first marriage ended in divorce in 1994. She married David Lewis is 1998. In addition to her son, Matthew and daughter, Amanda Burr Xido, she is survived by three grand children and several stepchildren from her second marriage.
A memorial service will be planned when the pandemic restrictions are eased.
If you wish to make a contribution, please consider Can Do Multiple Sclerosis at www.cando-ms.org