Christine D. (DeNorscia) Sponzilli
Christine D. (nee DeNorscia) Sponzilli

Totowa - Sponzilli, Christine D. (nee DeNorscia), age 70 of Totowa at rest in Totowa on October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard Sponzilli of Totowa. Loving mother of Daniel Sponzilli of NY, Jason Sponzilli and his wife Christina of North Caldwell, and Anthony Sponzilli of NY. Dear grandmother of Gemma and Myla Sponzilli. Sister of James De Norscia and his wife Lisa of New Milford. Sister-in-law of Rosemarie Sponzilli. Aunt of Darren, Dawn, Tommy, Nick and Alyssa. Great aunt of Christopher, Nicholas, and Nicole. Born in Queens, NY, she lived in New Milford before moving to Totowa forty-nine years ago. She was a Substitute Teacher for Passaic County Technical Institute, Wayne, and Washington Park School, Totowa, for many years. Christine also assisted the catholic school program at DePaul Catholic High School and provided many years of motherly care and cooking for the Totowa Police Athletic League. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:15 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Friends may visit Sunday 2:00 - 6:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral
09:15 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
