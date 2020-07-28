1/
David G. Maso
David G. Maso

Clifton - Maso, David G., 61 of Clifton, passed away on July 27, 2020. Beloved husband to Sandra (Frye) Maso. Loving father to Victor Maso & his wife Jenny & Eric Maso. Devoted grandfather to Ella Rose and Jack David. Dear brother to John D. Maso & his wife Joan and, Linda Maso & her husband Bob Ryan. Uncle to Laura, Michelle, Carolyn, Mark & Alex.

David was born in Passaic and was a lifelong resident of Clifton. He was a locksmith for the West Orange Board of Education for 11 years and building superintendent for John Damiano for 45 years.

Visiting at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Friday, July 31st, 2020 from 2PM to 4PM. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association - American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or online at www.heart.org. www.marroccos.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
