David G. Maso
Clifton - Maso, David G., 61 of Clifton, passed away on July 27, 2020. Beloved husband to Sandra (Frye) Maso. Loving father to Victor Maso & his wife Jenny & Eric Maso. Devoted grandfather to Ella Rose and Jack David. Dear brother to John D. Maso & his wife Joan and, Linda Maso & her husband Bob Ryan. Uncle to Laura, Michelle, Carolyn, Mark & Alex.
David was born in Passaic and was a lifelong resident of Clifton. He was a locksmith for the West Orange Board of Education for 11 years and building superintendent for John Damiano for 45 years.
Visiting at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Friday, July 31st, 2020 from 2PM to 4PM. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association
- American Heart Association
/American Stroke Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or online at www.heart.org
. www.marroccos.com