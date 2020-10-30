Frances G. Flaherty
Whiting - Frances G. Flaherty, age 93 of Whiting, NJ died on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Frances was born in Manhattan, NY and had lived in North Bergen and Weehawken before moving to Whiting in 1994. She began her working career for Sears Roebuck and Co. where she met her husband, Joseph. Prior to her retirement, Frances was a Treasurer for the Inion City Savings and Loan in Union City. Frances was predeceased by the love of her life, Joseph, on September 30, 2020. Their love story began as co-workers at Sears Roebuck and Company and took them on a journey of 71 beautiful years together. Frances is survived her son, Timothy and his wife, Lisa of West Milford, NJ. Also left to carry on their grandmother's legacy are her four grandchildren; Ashling, Sean, Deirdre and Siobhan. A private graveside service will held at Laurel Grove Memorial Park Cemetery, Totowa, NJ on Monday, November 2, 2020. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Expression of condolences can be offered on funeral home website at www.vpfh.com
. In addition, as an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Frances' memory may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, www.alznj.org
, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068.