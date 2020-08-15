Jamie R. Quantmeyer
Naples, FL - Quantmeyer, Jamie R., 57, of Naples, FL, formerly of Harrington Park, NJ passed away on August 2nd, 2020 after a long valiant battle with Lyme Disease. Jamie is survived by her beloved husband Glenn and her cherished son Christian; her parents George and Joan Governale; her brother and his wife Gregory and Helena Governale, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and dear friends; She loved you all…
Jamie grew up in Harrington Park, graduated from Rutgers University and obtained her CPA License, whereupon she had her own tax practice. However, her true love was being a mother, a wife and a good friend…
Although her life was shorter than most, she touched all of us, more than could be imagined; Fly high our Angel…
Due to the COVID pandemic a private service and interment will be on August 18, 2020. A memorial celebrating Jamie will be held in the future when possible. Memorial contributions can be made in Jamie's name to Project Lyme, (projectlyme.org
) Arraignments were made through Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, NJ