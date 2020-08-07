1/1
Joseph "Joe" Dobosz
Wallington - Joe of Wallington, NJ was called home suddenly by the Lord on August 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Labowa, Poland to Antoni and Anna Dobosz and came to the US in 1964 and settled in Wallington. He was a fireman of Engine Co., 202 and the president of J. R. Hycee Conveyor in Wallington. If anyone came to his shop for help, he was always the first and willing to help. Joe loved his family, sunbathing, the beach and was an avid hockey fan. He will be greatly missed by everyone. He is survived by his loving wife, Rose, his daughters, Marge, Joann Chryc and her husband Mark, son, Joey, grand dog Penny. Joe is also survived by his dear brothers and sisters in Poland. The funeral mass was on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Mary's R. C. Church, Rutherford, NJ. Arrangements by Warner-Wozniak Funeral Home, Wallington. Due to the current restrictions, arrangements were for immediate family only.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service
80 Midland Ave.
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-4664
