Maureen O'Malley



Maureen O'Malley, 66, passed away peacefully on September 16th 2020 after a courageous battle with non-smokers lung cancer. Maureen was raised in River Edge, New Jersey and graduated from River Dell High School in 1972. She obtained a Nursing degree from William Paterson University and later a Master's degree from the University of Southern California and a Ph.D. from Rush University.



Maureen was a professor of nursing at the University of Alaska in Anchorage where she was also the assistant department head. She served as an officer in the United States Air Force, first on active duty, including a deployment during Desert Storm, and later in the reserves, where she retired as a Colonel after over 25 years of service.



Maureen is survived by her husband Michael K. Nave, her daughters Barbara and Theresa Nave, her brothers Robert and Paul O'Malley, and her sisters Roseann O'Malley Stichnoth and Jane O'Malley Testa. She is predeceased by her parents Robert and Rosemary O'Malley. She also leaves behind an extended family and many friends, former colleagues and former students. All who knew her benefitted from her kindness and her ability to bring out the best in people. She will be greatly missed.



Funeral Mass Wednesday, September 23 at 1:00 PM (Alaska time)/5:00 PM EST at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Anchorage. Mass will be streamed live via the Church's Facebook page, and archived for later viewing.









