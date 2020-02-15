|
|
Monte L. Cowan
Maywood - Monte L. Cowan passed on February 12, 2020 she was a Maywood Resident formerly of East Orange. She was a graduate of Bennett College of Greensboro, N.C. class of 1940. She was a life long member The Silver Steppers of East Orange, N.J.
Mrs. Cowan leaves to cherish her memories her daughter Vicki M. Cowan, granddaughters Kyara A. Cowan, nieces Joyce Freeman, Beverly Adams, Darnell Street, Denise Cowan, Emma Cowan, Roslyn Lanham, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Tuesday February 18, 10 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 9-10 am Tuesday at the church. Cremation at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bennett College of Greensboro, N.C. in the name of Monte L. Vick Cowan Class of 1940. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.