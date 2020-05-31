Peter R. Karlewicz
1935 - 2020
Peter R. Karlewicz

Oakland, NJ - On May 29, 2020, Peter R. Karlewicz, loving husband and father of five, passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Peter was born in the Bronx on April 12, 1935 to loving parents, Casmir and Anna (Huczko) Karlewicz. Peter married the love of his life, Joan Marie Churchill and raised a beautiful family in Oakland, New Jersey.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, his ten siblings, and his beloved wife. He is survived by his children Deborah Ann Karlewicz, Carol Ann Karlewicz, Peter Karlewicz, Judith Ann and Patrick Buskill and Kristine Ann and James Panzenhagen. Peter also leaves behind nine adored grandsons - Justin, Griffin, Harrison, Gregory, Avery, Reed, Marc, Wyatt, and James David (JD) and one cherished granddaughter, McKenzie.

Peter was a proud first generation American and served in the US Army. He worked tirelessly for nearly 40 years as a truck driver in the tri-state area. Peter was devoted to his faith, his family and his sports, especially the NY Jets and the NJ Devils. He was a wonderful storyteller and loved to share his fondest memories of playing baseball in Central Park, dance hall dates with his beautiful Joan, and playing chess on the streets of NYC. His greatest accomplishments were teaching his children to look out for the underdog and loving animals like no other.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Mills Garden Assisted Living Facility for their patience, love and support while caring for Peter over the last three and half years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences visit Oaklandmemorial.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakland Memorial Home
330 Ramapo Valley Road
Oakland, NJ 07436
(201) 337-6161
