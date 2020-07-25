1/
Ronald Mikolajczyk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Mikolajczyk

Paramus - Ronald Mikolajczyk, 84, of Paramus, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Before retiring, Ronald worked as a Printer. He was a Member of the Knights of Columbus and a proud member of the Paramus Volunteer Fire Co. #1 for over 55 years. He also served our country proudly as a member of the U.S. Army. Ron enjoyed playing cards each week at the Paramus Senior #1 Club. He loved to spend time gardening, cooking, and cheering on his favorite football team, The NY Giants.

Beloved husband, of 61 years, of Barbara Mikolajczyk (nee Wisniewski). Loving father of Melissa and her wife Caroline Mikolajczyk, and son Todd Mikolajczyk. Predeceased by his infant daughter Mary Mikolajczyk and son Brian Mikolajczyk. Cherished grandfather of Alex, Sean, Bridget, and Luke.

Family will receive friends on Monday, July 27th, from 3pm - 6pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30am on Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by a 10am Funeral Mass at Annunciation R.C. Church, 50 W. Midland Ave Paramus. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Arlington, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Annunciation R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved