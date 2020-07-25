Ronald Mikolajczyk
Paramus - Ronald Mikolajczyk, 84, of Paramus, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Before retiring, Ronald worked as a Printer. He was a Member of the Knights of Columbus and a proud member of the Paramus Volunteer Fire Co. #1 for over 55 years. He also served our country proudly as a member of the U.S. Army. Ron enjoyed playing cards each week at the Paramus Senior #1 Club. He loved to spend time gardening, cooking, and cheering on his favorite football team, The NY Giants.
Beloved husband, of 61 years, of Barbara Mikolajczyk (nee Wisniewski). Loving father of Melissa and her wife Caroline Mikolajczyk, and son Todd Mikolajczyk. Predeceased by his infant daughter Mary Mikolajczyk and son Brian Mikolajczyk. Cherished grandfather of Alex, Sean, Bridget, and Luke.
Family will receive friends on Monday, July 27th, from 3pm - 6pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30am on Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by a 10am Funeral Mass at Annunciation R.C. Church, 50 W. Midland Ave Paramus. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Arlington, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
: 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN.
