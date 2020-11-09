Alexander Lilly IV 1989 - 2020
Bremerton, Wash. - Alexander "AJ" Lilly IV, age 30, of Bremerton, Wash., and formerly of Colchester, Conn., passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, due to injuries sustained in an accident.
Born in Bremerton, Wash., December 15, 1989, he was a beloved son of Alexander Lilly III and Diane Turell.
AJ grew up in Colchester and graduated from Bacon Academy with the class of 2008.
He loved the freedom of being out on the ocean and soon joined the Merchant Marines where he traveled to many different places working on ships and vessels; he also previously worked on the Norwegian Cruise Line's "Pride of America" ships in Hawaii and was a fisherman and crabber out on the Bering Sea.
He was a member of the Local 13 Seafarers Union.
AJ will be forever loved and missed by his mother, Diane Turell of Washington; his father, Alexander Lilly III and his wife, Lisa of Colchester; his siblings, Ian Lilly of Colchester, Robyn Lilly of Worcester, Mass., and Monica Bryan of Willimantic, Conn.; as well numerous extended family members and friends. AJ was predeceased by his brother, Mitchell St. Clair who passed in 2017.
Walk-through calling hours utilizing masks and social distancing will be held on Friday, November 13, from 4-7 pm at the Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home located at 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, at 11 am also at the funeral home; burial will immediately follow in Linwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in AJ's memory may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 328 Village Hill Rd., Lebanon, CT 06249, www.rlclebanon.org/home
