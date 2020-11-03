Alice Hammond 1928 - 2020
Norwich - Alice DePinto Hammond passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital from complications of COVID Virus.
Alice was born in Harrison, N.Y., January 27, 1928, to the late John and Mary Pagano DePinto. After moving to Norwich, she married her beloved husband Arnold Hammond in St. Patrick's Cathedral. They remained married for 31 years until Arnold's passing in 1984.
Alice worked for the Norwich Board of Education as a school secretary for many years. Alice also had a long tenure as a local election poll worker.
She was a charter member of the Italian Women's Social Club. In 2010, Alice was honored as the Italian of the year. Proud of her Italian heritage, Alice and her husband made several trips to Italy.
She also loved family gatherings, weekly shopping trips and bus trips to New York where she enjoyed dining and theatre.
Alice is survived by her three children, Carol Wright (Steve Tumicki), Thomas Hammond (Kathy) and Mary Copeland (Gil). Seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren were a big part of her life as she enjoyed following them in all their endeavors.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 6, at the Cathedral of St. Patrick's. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Alice's name to St. Vincent de Paul Place, 120 Cliff St., Norwich, CT 06360.
