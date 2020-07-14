Denis M. Brais 2020
Brooklyn - Denis M. Brais, 67, of Brooklyn, CT passed away on July 13, 2020.
He was raised in Central Village, CT, son of the late Rita (Bouthillier) and Marcel Brais.
Denis competed in drag races at Colchester Dragway in the 1970s and 1980s.
He worked as an engine builder of racing engines for 14 years, as a construction laborer, and retired as a machinist from Windham Machine.
Denis is a Plainfield High School graduate, Class of 1970.
He married his wife of 44 years, Diane (Angell) on July 10, 1976. He was a beloved husband and father.
Denis is survived by his wife, Diane; two sons, Ryan D. Brais and his wife Stacy L. Brais and Aaron J. Brais and his fiancé Christine Blowers; brothers, Marc Brais and his wife Denise Brais and Donald Bouthillier; sister, Michele Brais; and mother-in-law, Vivian Angell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Douglas Angell.
Denis's family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, July 16, from 6-8 pm at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St., Willimantic. His graveside service will be 10 am on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Plainfield, CT.
To sign an online guest book, visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
