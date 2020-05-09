|
|
George Henry Younger 1939 - 2020
Canterbury - George Henry Younger, of 85, Woodchuck Hill Road, Canterbury, Connecticut died peacefully in his sleep on May 6, 2020 at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence Rhode Island after a long and valiant battle against cancer. He was 80 years old.
George grew up on a farm near Trumansburg, New York. Farm life provided George with a strong work ethic, determination, a sense that he could do anything he put his mind to, and a desire to help others. These skills stayed with him his entire life.
After high school in Trumansburg, George attended Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, graduating with a B. S. degree in chemistry. He then served two years as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army in Germany.
After his military service, George worked for the National Cash Register Company, first in sales in Ithaca, New York and later as a computer programmer in the Boston area. While in Boston, George took graduate courses in computer science at Boston University to expand his technical skills. Work took him to Rhode Island where he worked for two life science companies and as a private consultant.
George retired to Canterbury, Connecticut where he had time to devote to his several passions. These included restoring a 200-year-old house to its original condition, sailing in Narragansett Bay, restoring old sports cars, and serving on the vestry at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Windham, Connecticut.
George is survived by his wife, Kathryn Sue Updike Younger of Canterbury, CT, his brother, Peter Younger of Newton, MA, his daughter Monica Stokes of Raleigh, NC, his daughter Sonja Younger of Pittsboro, NC, his daughter Pamela Allard and her husband Jay Allard, of Attleboro, MA, his son George Younger Jr. of Warwick, RI and seven grandchildren.
George will be buried in the garden at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Windham, CT in a private ceremony. A celebration of George's life will be planned for the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston or the 's AstraZeneca Center, Boston. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 9 to May 11, 2020