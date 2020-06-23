Giles A. Roberts
1952 - 2020
Giles A. Roberts 1952 - 2020
Plainfield - Gilles A. Roberts, 67, passed away June 5th, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born September 7th, 1952 in Newport VT. Gilles was the son of the late Aldemand and Gisele (Lauzon) and Lillian (Lemoine)Roberts. Gilles grew up in Plainfield and graduated from PHS in 1970. He worked as a carpenter before starting at Federal Paperboard in 1978, retiring a few years ago. Gilles was, also, an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles and the LA Rams. His family was his top priority and thoroughly enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors. Surviving him are his two daughters: Nicole and Danielle, and granddaughter Brooke, wife Renee, three siblings Jeannine, Lucille and Gerald, stepchildren, niece, nephew, and several cousins. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for anyone lucky enough to have known him and to say their goodbyes. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
