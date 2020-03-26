|
Harvey W. Malbaurn Sr. 1947 - 2020
Plainfield - Harvey W. Malbaurn Sr. 73 passed away March 25, 2020.
He was born Feb. 10, 1947 in Putnam a son of the late George A. and Alphonsine (Boyce) Malbaurn and lived in Plainfield/Sterling for most of his life. He had been self employed as a truck driver.
He leaves 5 sons Phillip, George, Roger, Wayne and Harvey Malbaurn Jr., partner Flora Maclean, 15 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Harvey loved Nascar and was an avid history buff. Funeral and burial will be private. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020