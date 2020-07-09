1/1
Phyllis Brodeur
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Brodeur 1925 - 2020
Putnam - Putnam - Phyllis M. Brodeur, 95, of Woodstock Ave., died, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Westview Healthcare. Phyllis was born on May 23, 1925 on Franklin St. in Danielson at the family home. She was predeceased by her parents the late Arthur and Pearl (Regis) Brodeur and her siblings, Jacqueline and R. Roger Brodeur.
Phyllis attended St. Mary's School in Putnam and graduated from Putnam Catholic Academy. She went on to study nursing in Hartford and received her radiology Certificate from Fitchburg Hospital. She worked in the X-ray department at Fitchburg Hospital and at Harrington Hospital. Phyllis ended her lengthy career in the Nuclear Medicine Department at Day Kimball Hospital. A job that she LOVED!
Phyllis enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and singing in the St. Mary Church choir. After retirement, Phyllis found great pleasure in visiting what she called the "Indian Mission" but, never on Sunday.
Phyllis is survived by her sister in law, Theresa Brodeur; nephews, Michael (Maureen) Brodeur, Mark (Lori) Brodeur, great niece Melanie (Bill) Korzon, Matthew (Jessica Costa) Brodeur, Roger and Joshua Brodeur; great-great nephew and niece, Billy and Madeline Korzon, who always managed to put a smile on her face with their visits. Phyllis also leaves her life-long friend Grace Brelsford.
Phyllis will be remembered for her infectious laugh and welcoming personality. The family would like to thank the staff at the Village at Waterman Lake-Macoun Unit and Westview Healthcare Center for their loving care and friendship, especially the last few years. As only Phyllis could say "Cheers" till we meet again!
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Phyllis's family from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Gilman Funeral Home located at 104 Church St. Putnam, CT. A gathering will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 am on, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, followed by Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Putnam, CT. Memorial donations may be made to Memory Lane Café at Day Kimball Hospital, 320 Pomfret Rd., Putnam, CT 06260. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
(860) 928-7723
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilman and Valade Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved