Phyllis Brodeur 1925 - 2020
Putnam - Putnam - Phyllis M. Brodeur, 95, of Woodstock Ave., died, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Westview Healthcare. Phyllis was born on May 23, 1925 on Franklin St. in Danielson at the family home. She was predeceased by her parents the late Arthur and Pearl (Regis) Brodeur and her siblings, Jacqueline and R. Roger Brodeur.
Phyllis attended St. Mary's School in Putnam and graduated from Putnam Catholic Academy. She went on to study nursing in Hartford and received her radiology Certificate from Fitchburg Hospital. She worked in the X-ray department at Fitchburg Hospital and at Harrington Hospital. Phyllis ended her lengthy career in the Nuclear Medicine Department at Day Kimball Hospital. A job that she LOVED!
Phyllis enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and singing in the St. Mary Church choir. After retirement, Phyllis found great pleasure in visiting what she called the "Indian Mission" but, never on Sunday.
Phyllis is survived by her sister in law, Theresa Brodeur; nephews, Michael (Maureen) Brodeur, Mark (Lori) Brodeur, great niece Melanie (Bill) Korzon, Matthew (Jessica Costa) Brodeur, Roger and Joshua Brodeur; great-great nephew and niece, Billy and Madeline Korzon, who always managed to put a smile on her face with their visits. Phyllis also leaves her life-long friend Grace Brelsford.
Phyllis will be remembered for her infectious laugh and welcoming personality. The family would like to thank the staff at the Village at Waterman Lake-Macoun Unit and Westview Healthcare Center for their loving care and friendship, especially the last few years. As only Phyllis could say "Cheers" till we meet again!
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Phyllis's family from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Gilman Funeral Home located at 104 Church St. Putnam, CT. A gathering will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 am on, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, followed by Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Putnam, CT. Memorial donations may be made to Memory Lane Café at Day Kimball Hospital, 320 Pomfret Rd., Putnam, CT 06260. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com
