Therese Hudson 1932 - 2020

Uncasville - Therese J. Hudson 88, of Uncasville and formerly of Norwich died Tuesday morning August 11, 2020 at Apple Rehab.

She was born in Taftville on April 17, 1932 the daughter of the late Donat and Juliette (Daigneault) Cote.

Terry was last employed as a machine operator at the former King-Seely Thermos Co. in Norwich before retiring.

She is survived by three daughters: Cheryl Stankiewicz and her husband James of Oakdale, Nancy Blake of Meriden and Theresa Parsons of Springfield, MA, one brother: Julien Cote of Norwich, sister Bernadette Taylor of Texas, eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers: Armand and Edward Cote and two sisters: Pauline Laroux and Annette Perry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Baltic. There are no calling hours. Mask and social distancing will be required. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



