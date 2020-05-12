Adolph "AD" Hockman, 95, of Frederick County, VA passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Hockman was born in 1924 in Bentonville, VA, son of the late Dolph and Myra Hockman. He attended Acorn Hill School and Browntown School. Mr. Hockman was a veteran of the United States military. He retired from American Viscose Company after 44 years of service. Mr. Hockman enjoyed gardening and his dogs, Jake, Duke, Missy and cat, Samantha. He was a member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church.
His wife, Mary K. Hockman, whom he married on October 10, 1942 in Winchester, VA, preceded him in death.
Surviving is his devoted caregiver, Eric D. Myers, Sr. and his wife, Judy; nephew, Steve Hockman; great nephew, Stevie Hockman; cousin, Ruth Bly; and many dear friends.
Along with his parents and his wife, Mr. Hockman was preceded in death by his son, Donald Lee Hockman; sisters, Helen Elizabeth Moyers and Gertrude Bowers; brothers, Ashby and Ralph Hockman.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA with Pastor Ron Potter officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Eric D. Myers, Sr., DJ Myers, Steve Hockman, and Stevie Hockman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in ADás memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 12, 2020.