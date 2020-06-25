Alton Chester "Chuckie" Duckworth Sr.
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alton Chester :Chuckie" Duckworth, Sr., 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in his home.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. Inurnment will be private.

Chuckie was born September 7, 1953, in Keyser, West Virginia, son of the late John Thomas Duckworth, Sr. and June Wolfe Duckworth.

He was a member of the Strasburg Loyal Order of the Moose 403 and coached Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball in Front Royal for many years. He retired after many dedicated years from MEMCO. Chuckie loved to watch his sons and grandchildren play sports. He also enjoyed going fishing and hunting. Family was everything to him. Chuckie was the type of man that would always go the extra mile to help someone in need and never knew a stranger. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A special thank you to Mary Faller for all her love and support through this difficult time.

Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 46 years Veronica "Ronnie" Duckworth; two sons Alton C. Duckworth, Jr. and wife Crystal of Toms Brook, Brian L. Duckworth and wife Shan of Middletown; four brothers John Thomas Duckworth, Jr. and wife Judy of Westernport, Maryland, Albert Duckworth and wife Mary Virginia of Westernport, Maryland, Kenny "Duck" Duckworth and wife Debra of Front Royal and Harry Duckworth and wife Kay of Lemont, Pennsylvania; one sister Debbie Mangold and husband Woody of Keyser, West Virginia; four grandchildren Alyxandra Duckworth, Ethan Duckworth, Sidney Duckworth, and Carson Duckworth; one great-granddaughter Ansley Grace Duckworth and a second great-granddaughter due in August.

Chuckie was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Donnie L. Duckworth and James Frederick Duckworth.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25 from 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or to the Warren Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1000 North Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved