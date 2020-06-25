Alton Chester :Chuckie" Duckworth, Sr., 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in his home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. Inurnment will be private.
Chuckie was born September 7, 1953, in Keyser, West Virginia, son of the late John Thomas Duckworth, Sr. and June Wolfe Duckworth.
He was a member of the Strasburg Loyal Order of the Moose 403 and coached Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball in Front Royal for many years. He retired after many dedicated years from MEMCO. Chuckie loved to watch his sons and grandchildren play sports. He also enjoyed going fishing and hunting. Family was everything to him. Chuckie was the type of man that would always go the extra mile to help someone in need and never knew a stranger. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A special thank you to Mary Faller for all her love and support through this difficult time.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 46 years Veronica "Ronnie" Duckworth; two sons Alton C. Duckworth, Jr. and wife Crystal of Toms Brook, Brian L. Duckworth and wife Shan of Middletown; four brothers John Thomas Duckworth, Jr. and wife Judy of Westernport, Maryland, Albert Duckworth and wife Mary Virginia of Westernport, Maryland, Kenny "Duck" Duckworth and wife Debra of Front Royal and Harry Duckworth and wife Kay of Lemont, Pennsylvania; one sister Debbie Mangold and husband Woody of Keyser, West Virginia; four grandchildren Alyxandra Duckworth, Ethan Duckworth, Sidney Duckworth, and Carson Duckworth; one great-granddaughter Ansley Grace Duckworth and a second great-granddaughter due in August.
Chuckie was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Donnie L. Duckworth and James Frederick Duckworth.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25 from 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or to the Warren Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1000 North Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 25, 2020.