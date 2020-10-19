Brenda Kay Rouse, 78, of Shenandoah Valley, VA passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at her home.
Kay was born in 1942 in Newport News, VA, daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth Turpin. She attended Lord Fairfax Community College and James Madison University, earning a degree in Interior Decorating. Kay also acquired a Real Estate and Broker's License. She was a Life Insurance Representative for Transamerica. Kay was a self-employed real estate broker and developed homes in the New Market, VA area, which was called Kay Hill estates, as well as Berkeley Springs. She was a member of a group called "Land Ladies", was a businesswoman who was part of the 2000 Who's Who Book, and was appointed to the National Broker of Realtors. Kay enjoyed painting and interior decorating. She was a gourmet cook that would use fresh herbs in her dishes. Kay loved butterflies and always wanted to visit a butterfly farm. She loved her Lord and Savior, as well as her family.
Surviving is a daughter, Julia Kay Ganoe of Winchester, VA; sons, Jason Benjamin Rouse (Davina) of Winchester, VA and Walter Rouse, III (significant other, Deanne Rogacki) of Vandergriff, PA; grandchildren, Emily Kay, Morgan Brittany Ganoe, Gregory Lawrence Ganoe, II, and Casie Goodwin; great grandson, Noah Lawrence Ganoe; sisters, Charlotte Anne Turpin, Joy Ruth Richards (Bud), and Gale Lee Kressley (John).
Along with her parents and the father of her children, Walter Rouse, Jr., Kay was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Gregory Lawrence Ganoe and a sister, Katherine Elizabeth Turpin.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
