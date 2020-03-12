Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Diane Hallman. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Send Flowers Obituary



On March 9, 2020, Darlene Diane Hallman of Strasburg, VA, slowly slipped to the other side of the earthly veil between this life and the next. Just shy of 71, she now lives pain and chain free in the beautiful world that awaits righteous souls like our darling Darlene.



Darlene Diane Hallman was born on March 23, 1949 in Winchester, VA and the world would never be the same. Darlene had many interests and talents, but family was always her number one priority. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.



Darlene loved and watched over her family with all her heart. They believe she will surely continue kindly nudging and prodding her loved ones along on their own journeys.



She loved everyone in her sweet, charitable way. Her love for all creatures went so far as to refer to her sweet dog Dixie as her great-grandchild. Still, Darlene's husband Rick came first and always. Darlene loved her hero with all her heart and soul and he loved her the same. Rick often described his cherished Darlene as "his beloved."



Darlene especially loved children and enjoyed caring for them. Many of these children today are still influenced as adults by that unconditional care and love.



She also loved her church family and was always anxious and ready for each Sunday morning to attend services in Woodstock. It brought her trademark smile to her face. With excitement in her eyes, Darlene would often ask her daughter Kim for opinions on what to wear the next day so she could lay it out and be ready for the Sabbath morning. Leaders and members of her Christian congregation - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - say the chapel was different when Darlene walked in.



Darlene was the daughter of the late William Garnett and Virgie Mae Martin Neff. She is survived by her husband Richard Wayne Hallman, Sr. of Strasburg, VA and her children Kimberley Dawn Golliday (Les) of Strasburg, VA and Richard Wayne Hallman, Jr. (Crissy) of Quicksburg, VA.



She leaves behind three cherished grandchildren. Richard Wayne Hallman, III, Hunter Scott Golliday (Kati) and Haley Nicole Hallman and one great-grandson, Oliver Scott Golliday.



Her surviving siblings are David Neff (Holly) of Morefield, WV, Wesley Neff (Shirley) of Fort Valley, VA, and Debbie Plaugher (Bobby) of Strasburg, VA. Her step-siblings are Mike Humphries and Lisa Routhier.



Darlene was preceded in death and is now reunited with two siblings, Joe Neff and Linda Frye.



A "Celebration of Life" will be held at the Woodstock Ward (congregation) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 850 Ox Rd. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.



Memorials may be made in her honor to the Strasburg Volunteer Rescue Squad or to the missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at



