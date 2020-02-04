Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel 102 S. Cass St. Virginia , IL 62691 (217)-452-3031 Memorial service 10:30 AM Salem Lutheran Church Chandlerville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary



A cow is not a cheetah. Yet against all odds, the fate of this iconic cat will be forever tied to a farm boy from Chandlerville, Illinois, whose would-be career as a livestock husbandry scientist took a wild turn forty years ago. David E. Wildt renowned scientist and conservationist died at his Strasburg home on January 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 69. Wildt retired as the Director of the Smithsonian's Conservation Biology Institute's Center for Species Survival in December 2018. A seminal leader in conservation biology, his prolific breakthroughs in reproductive biology and population genetics benefited wildlife enormously. Wildt developed ground-breaking assisted reproductive technologies for giant pandas to name just one of more than 50 endangered species that benefited from his work. His scientific legacy includes more than 300 scientific papers and mentorship and training of hundreds of students and colleagues around the world.



In 2017, Wildt received the Smithsonian Institution's Distinguished Scholar Award in the Sciences. He also received awards from Illinois State University, the American Association of Zoo Veterinarians, and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.



Wildt was one of the visionary founders of the Conservation Centers for Species Survival, now based in Texas. This unique consortium was born from an urgent need for science-driven programs and greater collaboration between facilities managing critically endangered species and private landowners.



In 1994, Wildt married fellow conservationist Susie Ellis, executive director for the International Rhino Foundation. Their collaboration has had a huge impact on a variety of species including cheetah, giant panda, and rhino. His family was his greatest joy. He is survived by daughter Chelsea Taft, her husband Beau and grandsons Noah and Jackson, as well as stepsons Zachary Joseph (wife Cassie), and Maxwell Joseph (wife Stephanie), and granddaughter Everett as well as numerous treasured academic offspring. He also is survived by his mother, Louise Wildt, brother Alan Wildt (wife Margaret) of Virginia, IL, and their three children.



Wildt was born and raised in rural Illinois. Cherishing his farm heritage, one of his prize possessions later in life was his 1950 John Deere A tractor, a family heirloom. He realized a lifetime dream of driving it across Michigan's Mackinac Bridge in 2018. Closer to home, he was a founding member of "Men at Meatloaf," a group of six cherished friends who meet religiously at the Strasburg Diner on Tuesday nights for dinner.



He received his bachelor's degree from Illinois State University in 1972 and his master's degree from Michigan State University in 1973. He completed his doctoral studies at Michigan State University, studying physiology and animal husbandry.



Wildt is remembered as an insatiable worker, eminent scientist, highly ethical leader, caring mentor, farm-boy at heart, and a loving father and husband.



Funeral services will be held in Virginia, Illinois, at Salem Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. on February 8, 2020. He will be buried in Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia, Illinois. A memorial service and celebration of his life will take place later this Spring in Strasburg, Virginia.



We have set up a fund to honor his work. Gifts made in Wildt's memory will support a lecture series that honors his legacy and passion for educating students by bringing renowned science leaders and eminent researchers to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute to inspire the public as well as the next generation of conservation leaders. Donations can be made through

https://give.conservationnation.org/campaign/in-memory-of-david-wildt/c268731

