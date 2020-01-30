A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 2, at 1:00 p.m. at the Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia. Frank passed away, Monday, January 27, in Fairfax, Virginia.
Frank was born, July 7, 1948 in Portsmouth, Virginia to John and Irene Moxie. He went on to become an Army Veteran and a James Madison University Alumni receiving his Masters in Education. Frank started his teaching career in Green County, Virginia and moved to Front Royal. He began teaching at Randolph-Macon Academy and finished his career with the Warren County Public School system, spanning nearly 40 years as an educator.
Aside from being a prominent figure in the education community, Frank had several other passions and hobbies. He loved coaching sports, including basketball, soccer, and golf. He also served as an Athletic Director while at Randolph-Macon Academy. He influenced many young lives through teaching and coaching. His favorite hobby, which he did almost on a daily basis, was playing golf. He was a member of the Bowling Green Country Club. Frank was an avid New York Yankees fan and loved to play cards with his friends.
His biggest passion and joy was his family. He fostered a passion for many extra curricular activities in his children especially passing on his love of sports in his children and grandchildren. Frank never missed a game. You could always find Frank either coaching or cheering on his children on the basketball or soccer fields in their youth, and he delighted in watching his grandchildren in their games.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, John and Irene; his brother, Charles Moxie; and his sister, Kathy Moxie.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Moxie of 33 years; his daughter, Robin Christman and husband David along with their 2 daughters, Abby and Hannah Christman; his son, John; his son, Jeffery and his Fiance Andrea; his brother Mike Moxie; and his sister-in-law, Vicky Moxie.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 1st from 6-8 p.m. at the Maddox funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 30, 2020