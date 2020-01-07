Franklin D. Carter, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Commonwealth Assisted Living of Front Royal.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Clark officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Mr. Carter was born September 30, 1932, in Linden son of the late Cornelius Vanderbilt Odessa Carter and Eliza Jane Butler Carter. He was a member of the Front Royal United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Men's Bible Class. He was a devoted member of the Salvation Army by being an avid bell ringer during the Christmas season and a member of IUOE Local #99.
Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years Violet Marie Pickrell Carter; son Tony Carter and wife Tina of Linden; daughter Patricia Reith and husband Howie of Front Royal; sister Daisy Walker of Linden; five grandchildren Christopher F. Carter, Patrick J. Carter and wife Virginia, Samantha N. Carter, Johnathan M. Reith, and Nicholas A. Reith; great grandchildren Amorette Carter and Joshua "J.J." Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Carter was preceded in death by his parents; ten brothers and sisters; and a grandson Josh Carter.
Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or to the Salvation Army 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 7, 2020