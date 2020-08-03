James Miles Shockley, Jr., 84, of Front Royal, died Friday July 31, 2020 at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal with Pastor Ingrid Chenoweth officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery. At Miles' request, the family invites those attending the service to dress comfortably.
Miles was born September 23, 1935 in Loudoun County, VA to the late James M. Shockley, Sr. and Luce Mae Downs Shockley.
In addition to his parents, Miles was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Betty Jean Ramey Shockley in 2014. Betty Jean was the love of his life; he missed her every day after her death. Their reunion in Heaven came the day before Betty Jean's birthday.
Miles was also preceded by three sisters, Audrey Lemon, Lucy Mae Daily, and Margaret Pearson.
Mr Shockley is survived by his daughter, Angie Shockley of Front Royal, a son, David Shockley, of Loudoun County, and a brother, Sterling Shockley, of Winchester, as well as many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Miles's caretaker, Jason Horton, for being so helpful to both Miles and his daughter in the months before Miles's illness. Miles thought of Jason as a good friend and enjoyed spending time with him just talking.
Miles worked for many years at FMC Corporation in Front Royal. He also delivered supplies for Gilliam Lumber Company and finally retired from working as an attendant at the Route 340 dumpster site for Warren County where he made many friends due to his outgoing nature. He was known for having a large bag of lollipops to hand out to children who came to the dumpster site with their parents.
Miles was an avid fisherman and enjoyed going to the Front Royal Country Club to float down the river in his boat.
Miles will best be remembered for his big personality, sense of humor, and his ability to talk to anyone. Often, saying goodbye to him was a long process because he just loved talking to people.
Pallbearers will be Miles' great nephews Jason Wismer, Brian Wismer, Mike Wismer, Jonathan Ponson, Josh Russell, and Matt Russell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Blue Ridge Opportunities 37 Water Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com