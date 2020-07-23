Kathleen John, 86, of Woodstock, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Adler Center in Aldi Virginia. No services are planned at this time.
Katie was born on February 6, 1934 in Watkins, Minnesota to the late Raymond and Etheline (Putch) Manuel Ley. Katie was a registered nurse who devoted her life to caring for and helping other people. She was also the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend you could ever ask for. She was preceded in death by a son, Eric John, and a brother Richard Ley.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald John a son, Kevin John; 2 daughters, Theresa Scruggs and husband, Horace and Gina James and husband, John; a daughter in law Terri John, widow of Eric; 6 grandchildren, whom she loved dearly; 2 brothers, Lloyd and Donald Ley and sister in law, Carol Ley.
There will be a wine and cheese party to celebrate Katie's life at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
