Lois Lunceford Yowell, 67, of Marshall, VA passed peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019.
She was born in Front Royal, VA on January 11, 1952, daughter of the late John & Betty Lunceford.
Lois is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald 'Duke' Yowell of Marshall, VA; two sons, Brad and his wife, Jackie and two grandsons, William and Nathan; and son, Kevin and his wife, Tonya and two grandchildren, Alyssa and Kevin Thomas; and a sister, Sherry Rhodes.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her daughter, Alison.
Lois was a beautiful person who was loved by many. She was an active member of the church and the local community. She will be always be loved and remembered by her family as a great wife, mother and grandmother.
The family will accept visitors at Marshall Baptist Church, 4121 Winchester Road, Marshall, VA 20115, on Saturday, July 27 from 12:30 until 2 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the church sanctuary at 2 p.m. followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alison's Fellowship fund, c/o Marshall Baptist Church, PO Box 237, Marshall, VA 20116.
