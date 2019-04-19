|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa L. "Missie" (Pollard) Tharpe.
Melissa "Missie" L. Tharpe, 54, of Stanley, Virginia, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Prospect Hill Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Taylor officiating.
Mrs. Tharpe was born October 26, 1964 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Billy Joe and Marylin Cooper Pollard.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mindy Adams; brother, Gene Stringer; and aunt, Annabelle June Huber.
She was Pentecostal by faith.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Floyd David Tharpe Jr. of Stanley, Virginia; three children, Lisa Fiqua of Aniston, Alabama, Ricky Lee Newton of Weaver, Alabama, and Sharmaine Tharpe of Stanley; two brothers, Lonnie Ogles and Mark Pollard; sister, Gail Dover; best friend, Lesa McCormick; son-in-law, Thomas Yarber; and grandchildren, Trevor Sterling, Kaitlin Sterling, William Braggs, Madison Tharpe, Amber Tharpe and Marissa Tharpe.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Lee Souder, Joe Joe Williams, Wayne Smedley, Wayne Smedley Jr., Ron Thompson and Chris Cubbage.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 19, 2019