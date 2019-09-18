Nancy McCoy Carter Carey, 87, of Woodstock and formerly of New Jersey, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 20 at 1 p.m. at the Woodstock Christian Church. Reverend William Erbach will officiate.
Mrs. Carey was born June 24, 1932 in Virginia, daughter of the late George and Anna McKelvey Carter.
She was a 1951 graduate of Woodstock High School and a past member of XI Epsilon Beta Sorority Woodstock chapter. She was a retired medical secretary. She was a member of the Woodstock Christian Church and married to the late Charles F. Carey.
She is survived by three sons, Frank Carey and wife Valerie of Cocoa, Florida, John Carey and wife Susan of Titusville, Florida, and Greg Carey and wife Michele of Woodbury, New Jersey; two daughters, Linda Carey of Woodstock and Cindy Carey of Bellmawr, New Jersey; sister, Ann Hinderer of Tampa, Florida; two brothers, Billy Carter of Lake Placid, Florida, and Ronald Carter of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; seven grandchildren and three great granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Woodstock Christian Church, P.O. Box 521, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com. Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 18, 2019