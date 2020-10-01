1/1
Brett R. Boyd
{ "" }
Brett R. Boyd

Marengo resident Brett R. Boyd, 49 died on September 25, 2020 following his three-year battle with cancer. Brett was a resident of Marengo his entire life and there was no place he would rather live. He often reflected upon growing up in a small yet growing community. He would smile as he spoke of the friends he grew up with and the memories that they shared. The Spot was his favorite local place for many years. In recent months, his favorite breakfast place was Dino's. In a message from Brett for his daughter, "Dino's IS Marengo personified. Marengo elementary school jerseys on the walls, my old Riley Vikings logo, Marengo H.S. logo, and cups. Chris the owner is the best. Come see me. I'll do my best to see to it I'm ready to go out for a nice breakfast... " They tried twice in his last 6 weeks, but he just was not up for it.

Brett was very proud to work for Bag Makers Inc for the last 6 years of his life. His colleagues generously gave him rides to work and even had a fundraiser for him to help with his medical bills. He was humbled by their kindness and generosity.

Anyone who would like to share a memory of Brett and celebrate his life is welcome to come to his Luncheon and Remembrance which will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020 at The VFW (240 N Throop St, Woodstock) from noon to 3pm. It's an open house, come at your convenience.

If you would like to make a donation in Brett's memory, please donate to M.O.R.E Center, 829 Greenlee St, Marengo, IL 60152 or donate online at http://marengomorecenter.org/pages/donate/donate_money.shtml


Published in Northwest Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences



