Curtis W. Craddock
Born: April 18, 1944; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 26, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Curtis W. "Curt" Craddock, age 76, of Fox Lake, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. He was born on April 18, 1944 in Chicago to Clifford C. and Nora (Moen) Craddock. Curt met the love of his life, Sharon Wolkey, on May 15, 1965 at Riverview Amusement Park. On August 1st of this year, Curt and Sharon would have celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage.
After graduating from Lane Tech High School in 1962, Curt attended Wright College and earned his bachelor's degree. During his time at Wright College, Curt belonged to the Outdoor Club. This club consisted of all his college buddies and would lay the foundation for years of long-lasting friendships. Curt graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in accounting and also earned his CPA.
In his leisure time, Curt enjoyed fishing and boating, especially on Lake Vermilion, MN. He found deep joy in tending his garden, growing tomatoes, peppers, and herbs.
To Curt, family was the most important thing in life. A loving husband and dad, and a doting papa, Curt made it a priority to spend time with his family. He will be truly missed.
Left to cherish Curt's memory is his beloved wife, Sharon; his children, Kristen (Jeffrey) Thompson and Karl (Petra) Craddock; grandchildren, Kate and Abby Thompson and Kyra and Evan Craddock; siblings Donald Craddock and Dennis (Kimberly) Craddock; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Curt was preceded in death by his brother, Clayton (Charlene) Craddock.
Services were private for the family.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, his family suggests memorials to the Safe Harbor Humane Society in Kenosha, WI at www.safeharborhumanesociety.org/donate.
Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home. For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 30, 2020.