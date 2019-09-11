|
|
Darlene Rae Pfaffinger
Born: June 2, 1944; in Harvard, IL
Died: September 9, 2019; in in Crystal Lake, IL
Darlene Rae Pfaffinger (nee Chamberlain), age 75, passed away on September 9, 2019 at Crystal Pines Nursing Home in Crystal Lake. She was surrounded by her loving family after suffering from complications of MS.
Darlene was born in Harvard, IL, June 2, 1944. She was the oldest daughter of Grace and Raymond Chamberlain. She graduated from Marengo HS in 1962. She got her cosmetology license and was a beautician for several years before starting at Warner Electric Supply as a MRO Buyer for approximately 30 years.
She enjoyed baking, sewing, and spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered for her quick wit, kind words, canning, decorating and organizational skills.
Darlene was the loving mother to James (Karen) Pfaffinger; grandmother to Joseph and Kyle Pfaffinger; sister to Grace Ann Bigalke and Roger (Randi) Chamberlain; Aunt to Amy Cook, Sarah Chamberlain, and Jasen Chamberlain; Great Aunt to Ryan Cook, Benjamin Cook, Kendall Czlapinski, Conner Chamberlain and Hunter Chamberlain.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Duane Chamberlain (1993); mother, Grace Ellen Chamberlain (nee Jackson) (2012); niece, Tammy Chamberlain (1983); and brother-in-law, Pete Bigalke (1997).
A Memorial Service in Darlene's honor will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 from 2-6 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National MS Society www.secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=56001&56001.donation=form1
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019