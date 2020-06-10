James Henry Ferguson



Born: January 11, 1938; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 30, 2020; in Woodstock, IL



James Henry Ferguson "Jim", cherished father, grandfather, and friend, passed from this life on May 30, 2020, at his home in Woodstock, IL after a bout with leukemia. He was a beloved cornerstone of the family and will be deeply missed.



Born on January 11, 1938, in Chicago, IL, to Burton and Margaret Mauer Ferguson, Jim graduated from Taft High School in Chicago in 1956 and from Drury College in Springfield, MO, in 1960. He taught German, philosophy, and history at Woodstock High School in Woodstock, IL from 1969 to 1994, and even after retirement he gladly gave impromptu German lessons. He was an active member of the German Polyglot Club in Chicago for many years and helped found the German Culture Club of Chicago. He also volunteered with McHenry County Pads in support of individuals experiencing homelessness.



Jim took great pride in his students and colleagues and made friends wherever he went. He loved nothing more than an epic, authentic conversation. An avid musician, he delighted friends and family with Bach and Beethoven on the piano and electronic pipe organ. He was also a talented photographer, diesel engine enthusiast, and train historian and modeler. Ever the practical joker and storyteller, he missed no opportunity to enjoy his kids and grandkids on annual camping trips and other family gatherings.



He is survived by his daughters, Lora (Richard) Nitzsche of Oak Park, IL and Krista Ferguson of Tucson, AZ; their mother, Sandra Ferguson of Crystal Lake, IL; his grandchildren, Rachel Nitzsche, Conlan Nitzsche, and Ethan Nitzsche; his sister, Nancy Robinson, and his nephew, Eric (Jennifer) Robinson. He was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial service will be held at the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Ave, Woodstock, IL, at a later date to be announced. Burial will be private at the Restland Cemetery in Mendota, IL.



In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of Jim's connection to his community, the family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Woodstock Food Pantry, 1033 Lake Ave., Woodstock, IL 60098, (815) 337-0375.



Du magst in diesem Leben nicht mehr bei uns sein, aber Du wirst immer in unseren Herzen bleiben.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store