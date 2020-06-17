Kevin Matthew Jacob
Born: January 9, 1969; in Milwaukee, WI
Died: June 14, 2020; in Johnsburg, IL
Kevin Matthew Jacob, age 51, of Johnsburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday evening, June 14, 2020, at his home. Kevin was born January 9, 1969, in Milwaukee, the son of Richard and Judith (Stollenwerk) Jacob. On January 7, 2017, Kevin married the love of his life, Cindy True, at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Crystal Lake.
Kevin worked for 27.8 years at PPG Industries in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, before his illness forced him to retire.
Kevin was the life of the party, and will always be remembered for his sharp wit and sarcastic humor. He enjoyed 80's music, watching NCIS, War Movies, and sports, especially the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. Kevin was active in his Men's Bible Study Group and loved hanging out with his grade school friends and his buddies at the Plav. Just a side note, Kevin loved Zingers.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Jacob of Johnsburg; children: Matthew Wiza and Amanda (Chris) Cortez, both of Racine, WI, Taylor (fiancé Kyle Fair) Korus of Portage, IN, and Matthew Korus of Madison, WI; grandchildren: Brennan and Hadley Cortez; and his furry canine companion, Preston. Kevin is further survived by his parents, Robert and Judith Williamson of Delavan, WI; brothers: John Jacob of Bellbuckle,TN, Michael (Michelle) Jacob of Delavan, WI, and Patrick (Lisa) Williamson of West Allis, WI; mother-in-law, Jennie True of McHenry; brothers-in-law: William True of McHenry, James (Angie) True of Harvest, AL, and Thomas (Karen) True of McHenry; and several nieces and nephews. Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Richard Jacob; brother, Ricky Jacob; father-in-law, William True; sister-in-law, Diane Kuck; and paternal and maternal grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 3-7 P.M., at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. A funeral service will be held at 7 P.M., in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Gabe Moore officiating.
Memorials may be directed in Kevin's name to Vitas Hospice, 12179 Regency Parkway, Huntley, IL 60142, #847-669-5515 or directly to Kevin's family to help with expenses. For further information please contact www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063.
