Margaret E. EarnestBorn: November 8, 1948Died: July 13, 2020SPRING GROVE – Margaret E. Earnest, age 71 of Spring Grove, passed away on July 13, 2020.She was born on November 8, 1948, in Waukegan to Eugene and Martha (Cole) Goold. On May 25, 1972, she married the love of her life, Hollis A. Earnest. Margaret was a loving wife, mom and sister. She was a doting grandma, great grandma, aunt, great aunt, cousin and so much more. Margaret worked as an itinerant teacher in Waukegan and Zion, retiring in 2010. She held a special place in her heart for children who needed attention and encouragement in academics. She was an avid writer and a gifted crafter. She always took great pleasure in orchestrating the many family parties and gatherings through the years. In her in leisure time, she enjoyed making crafts and writing her pearls. Losing her leaves an enormous hole in our family but we are thankful she is now at peace. She was loved by all and will be missed by many.She leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Hollis; daughters, Holly (Nick) Hatton, Shari (John) Dolaz; grandchildren, Aubree, Cody Earnest, Jacqueline (Dave) Dammon, Sarah (Reggie) Carr, Daniel Ginter, Theodore Hatton, Cecelia, David Dolaz; 3 great-grandsons, stepsons, Shawn (Terry) Earnest, Brian Earnest; sisters, Mary Ann Goold, Ruth (Ray) Stankowski, Eugenia (Paul) Durand, Patricia (Geoff) Munro; many nieces and nephews.Services for Margaret E. Earnest were private.Services entrusted to Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home. For additional information please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.