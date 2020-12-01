1/1
Marshall Simon Alaynick
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marshall Simon Alaynick

Born: June 18, 1930

Died: November 24, 2020

Marshall Simon Alaynick, 90, born June 18, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Henry and Lena (Katz) Alaynick, passed away the morning of November 24, 2020 after a brief illness.

Loving husband to Patricia A. McKinley for 48 wonderful years. Father to David Alaynick, Charles (Meredith) Alaynick, and Valerie (Steve) Blough. Grandfather to Christopher (Maria) Alaynick, Alexander Alaynick, Maxwell Alaynick, Jessica Alaynick, Sarah Blough, and Samuel Blough.

Marshall was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Sanford "Sandy" Alaynick along with his wife of 52 years Marilyn (Elbaum).

Marshall often spoke of his time being stationed in England during his enlistment in the Air Force as well as learning judo as a child. Marshall's passion for drawing lead to a lifelong profession as a draftsman, working for a number of different companies in the Chicagoland area over the years. Marshall had a huge, generous heart and will be missed beyond words by all who knew and loved him.

Due to COVID, a private family viewing will take place. A funeral mass will be held at a later date in order to allow greater attendance.

In lieu of flowers the family requests tax deductible donations to: Saint Vincent De Paul (SDVP), www.svdpusa.org, a Catholic lay organization which seeks to "offer person-to-person service to those who are needy and suffering."

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family.


Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davenport- Crystal Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved