Marshall Simon Alaynick
Born: June 18, 1930
Died: November 24, 2020
Marshall Simon Alaynick, 90, born June 18, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Henry and Lena (Katz) Alaynick, passed away the morning of November 24, 2020 after a brief illness.
Loving husband to Patricia A. McKinley for 48 wonderful years. Father to David Alaynick, Charles (Meredith) Alaynick, and Valerie (Steve) Blough. Grandfather to Christopher (Maria) Alaynick, Alexander Alaynick, Maxwell Alaynick, Jessica Alaynick, Sarah Blough, and Samuel Blough.
Marshall was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Sanford "Sandy" Alaynick along with his wife of 52 years Marilyn (Elbaum).
Marshall often spoke of his time being stationed in England during his enlistment in the Air Force as well as learning judo as a child. Marshall's passion for drawing lead to a lifelong profession as a draftsman, working for a number of different companies in the Chicagoland area over the years. Marshall had a huge, generous heart and will be missed beyond words by all who knew and loved him.
Due to COVID, a private family viewing will take place. A funeral mass will be held at a later date in order to allow greater attendance.
In lieu of flowers the family requests tax deductible donations to: Saint Vincent De Paul (SDVP), www.svdpusa.org
, a Catholic lay organization which seeks to "offer person-to-person service to those who are needy and suffering."
